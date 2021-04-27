Release of 'Acharya' stands postponed: Producers
Highlights
'Acharya', the most-awaited mega movie, starring megastar Chiranjeevi and mega power star Ramcharan will not be hitting the screens on May 13.
'Acharya', the most-awaited mega movie, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi and mega power star Ramcharan will not be hitting the screens on May 13. The film's postponement is in view of the pandemic becoming fierce.
The producers added that the new release date will be finalized once the situation becomes normal.
