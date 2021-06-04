Remembering SP Balasubrahmanyam On 75th Birth Anniversary: Let Us Take A Look At His Timeless Songs

Indian Film Industry's iconic singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away last year leaving the entire country teary-eyed. It is a great loss music industry as SP Balasubrahmanyam has carved a niche for himself with his thousands of songs. Not only as a singer, but he is also all known to the audience as the finest actor, music director and dubbing artist and producer too. He passed away on 25th September, 2020 after suffering from cardio-respiratory arrest. He was tested Covid-19 positive earlier and then was hospitalized for almost one month. Although he recovered from the deadly novel virus, he passed away and left us to go mourned.



He recorded almost 40,000 songs in various Indian languages like Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil. He also bagged Guinness World Record for recording the highest number of songs and bagged numerous prestigious awards like Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, 6 National Awards. He also gained international recognition with Sankarabharanam in which he crooned 9 songs and bagged his first National Award.



Today being SP Balasubrahmanyam's 75th birth anniversary, let us take a look at his iconic classic hit songs…



1. "Yeh Haseen Waadiyaan…" - Roja

2. "Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai…" - Hum Aapke Hain Koun

3. "Ee Manase Se Se…" - Tholiprema

4. "Swathilo Muthyamantha…" - Bangaru Bullodu

5. "Rajashekara…" – Mugguru Monagallu

6. "Abhinandana…" - Prema Ledani

7. "Priyatama Naa Hrudayama…" - Prema

8. "Taralirada Thane Vasantham…" - Rudraveena

9. "Matarani Mounamidi…" - Maharshi

10. "Oh Papa Laali…" - Geethanjali

SP Balasubrahmanyam will always be alive through his songs and remembered for his classic hits!

