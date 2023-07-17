Revealing The Heart Of Saindhav

Introducing Sara As Gayathri From Victory Venkatesh, Sailesh Kolanu, Venkat Boyanapalli, Niharika Entertainment’s Prestigious Project Saindhav

We have so far witnessed the ferocious shades of Victory Venkatesh as Saindhav in his landmark 75th film. Now, let’s embrace his profound emotion. The makers of the movie revealed Baby Sara as the heart of Saindhav. The baby can be seen hugging Venkatesh in the poster and there are injuries to Venkatesh. Sara’s character is named Gayathri in the movie.

Directed by the HITverse fame filmmaker Sailesh Kolanu and produced prestigiously by Venkat Boyanapalli of Niharika Entertainment, Saindhav is billed to be a high-octane actioner. The movie features a stellar cast and each and every character has its own importance. And, Sara’s character is the heart of Saindhav.

Bollywood’s versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddique is making his Tollywood debut with the movie and character name is Vikas Malik. Shraddha Srinath is the female lead named Manognya, Ruhani Sharma is playing a crucial role as Dr Renu and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen in the role of Jasmine.

Santosh Narayanan helms the music, while S Manikandan cranks the camera. Garry BH is the editor and Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Kishore Thallur is the co-producer.

Saindhav is a Pan India movie that will release in all southern languages and Hindi during Christmas on December 22nd. The shoot of the movie is presently underway.

Cast: Venkatesh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, Sara

Technical Crew:

Writer-Director: Sailesh Kolanu

Producer: Venkat Boyanapalli

Banner: Niharika Entertainment

Music: Santosh Narayanan

Co-Producer: Kishore Thallur

DOP: S.Manikandan

Editor: Garry Bh

Production Designer: Avinash Kolla

VFX Supervisor: Praveen Ghanta

Executive Producer: S Venkatarathnam (Venkat)

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar

Publicity Designer: Anil & Bhanu

Marketing: CZONE Digital Network

Digital Promotions: Haashtag Media