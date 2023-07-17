Revealing The Heart Of Saindhav

Live
Introducing Sara As Gayathri From Victory Venkatesh, Sailesh Kolanu, Venkat Boyanapalli, Niharika Entertainment’s Prestigious Project SaindhavWe have...
Introducing Sara As Gayathri From Victory Venkatesh, Sailesh Kolanu, Venkat Boyanapalli, Niharika Entertainment’s Prestigious Project Saindhav
We have so far witnessed the ferocious shades of Victory Venkatesh as Saindhav in his landmark 75th film. Now, let’s embrace his profound emotion. The makers of the movie revealed Baby Sara as the heart of Saindhav. The baby can be seen hugging Venkatesh in the poster and there are injuries to Venkatesh. Sara’s character is named Gayathri in the movie.
Directed by the HITverse fame filmmaker Sailesh Kolanu and produced prestigiously by Venkat Boyanapalli of Niharika Entertainment, Saindhav is billed to be a high-octane actioner. The movie features a stellar cast and each and every character has its own importance. And, Sara’s character is the heart of Saindhav.
Bollywood’s versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddique is making his Tollywood debut with the movie and character name is Vikas Malik. Shraddha Srinath is the female lead named Manognya, Ruhani Sharma is playing a crucial role as Dr Renu and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen in the role of Jasmine.
Santosh Narayanan helms the music, while S Manikandan cranks the camera. Garry BH is the editor and Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Kishore Thallur is the co-producer.
Saindhav is a Pan India movie that will release in all southern languages and Hindi during Christmas on December 22nd. The shoot of the movie is presently underway.
Cast: Venkatesh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, Sara
Technical Crew:
Writer-Director: Sailesh Kolanu
Producer: Venkat Boyanapalli
Banner: Niharika Entertainment
Music: Santosh Narayanan
Co-Producer: Kishore Thallur
DOP: S.Manikandan
Editor: Garry Bh
Production Designer: Avinash Kolla
VFX Supervisor: Praveen Ghanta
Executive Producer: S Venkatarathnam (Venkat)
PRO: Vamsi-Shekar
Publicity Designer: Anil & Bhanu
Marketing: CZONE Digital Network
Digital Promotions: Haashtag Media