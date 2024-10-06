‘Rewind’ trailer launch: October 18 release

The grand trailer launch event of ‘Rewind’ was held today, ahead of its release on the 18th of October. ‘Rewind’ stars Sai Ronak and Amrutha Chowdhary in the lead roles, and is produced and directed by Kalyan Chakravarthy under KrossWire Creations. The music is composed by Aashirwad, with Siva Ram Charan as the cinematogra¬pher, and Tushara Pala as the editor. Other important roles are played by Jabardast Nagi, KA Paul Ram, Abhishek Vish¬wakarma, Fun Bucket Rajesh, and Bharat.

The movie’s teaser previ¬ously received an excellent re¬sponse. At the event, the team expressed their excitement for the upcoming release.

Heroine Amrutha Chowdhary shared, “This is my first film on the big screen. We are releasing the movie on the 18th of this month, and I am sure that the audience will like this movie.” Hero Sai Ronak added, “We have made this movie with a small team and a strong script. It is a matter of pride that director Kalyan, being an NRI, came here and invested in making a film with such a good story. The Telugu audi¬ence always appreciates good content, and I believe they will love this movie.”

Producer and director Kalyan Chakravarthy com¬mented, “First of all, I would like to thank the media for their support. ‘Rewind’ is a sci-fi love story based on time travel, a genre that has always found success. We are excited to bring this unique film to the audience.”