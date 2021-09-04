RGV launches 'Jathiya Rahadari' trailer

A film titled "Jathiya Rahadari" under the directorial of Narasimha Nandi is bankrolled by Thummalapalli Ramsatyanarayana casting Madhu Chitte, Saigal Patil, Mamata, Uma Bharati, Master Nandi Reddy and Dakshit Reddy. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 10. Director Ram Gopal Varma releases the trailer of the film.

Director Ram Gopal Varma says, "I saw the trailer of the film and it was very touching. The movie director Narasimha Nandi deals the subject in a nice way. I would like to extend my best wishes to our producer Rama Satya Narayana who always wanted to make a good film.

Director Narasimha Nandi said that RGV releasing my film's trailer was a my fan-boy moment for me. I was one of those who boarded the train to Chennai after watching "Shiva" movie. "The movie came out very well and our whole team is confident that you all will enjoy the film," he concludes.