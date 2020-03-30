RGV trolls Chiranjeevi's song

Tollywood News: With an intention to extend support to the daily wage workers in the cinema industry, Mega Star Chiranjeevi took an initiative to come up with something called Corona Crisis Charity. To bring more awareness on the same, Chiranjeevi joined hands with music director Koti to come up with a song. Ram Gopal Varma shared the song and trolled it in his style. RGV said that the song is mind-blowingly fantastic.

"MEGA emotional MULTI STAR Song on CORONAVIRUS is so mind-blowingly fantastic that intelligence sources from BACTERIA WORLD told even CORONAVIRUS LOVED IT https://youtu.be/EIjwCA9E1ME Am myself releasing my own non-emotional CORONA song on APRIL FOOL DAY. LET VIRUS DECIDE WHO IS FOOL" posted Ram Gopal Varma.

Koti scored the music for the song. The song featured Megastar Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mega prince Varun Tej, and Mega Supreme hero Sai Dharam Tej along with the music director Koti himself.

The song came out yesterday and is steadily getting the attention of one and all.



