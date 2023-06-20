‘Riba Pappa’ from ‘Baby:’ A tribute to SPB

“Baby,” a love drama starring Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya, is set to release in theaters on July 14, 2023. The film is directed by Sai Rajesh. After releasing three super hit songs, the makers have dropped the fourth single, “Riba Pappa,” composed by Vijay Bulganin. Sung by Sai Krishna in the style of the immortal singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, the track is a soothing melody that will be loved by music lovers. Suresh Banisetti’s lyrics add depth to the song. The makers of the movie have paid an honest tribute to SPB through the melody.



Viraj Ashwin, Naga Babu, Lirisha, Kusuma Degalamarri, Sathvik Anand, Babloo, Seetha, Mounika, and Keerthana, among others, play significant roles in the movie, which is produced by SKN under the Mass Movie Makers banner.