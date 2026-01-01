‘RK Deeksha’ trailer and songs gets launched

The trailer and songs of the upcoming film RK Deeksha were unveiled in a grand and festive ceremony, marking a key promotional milestone for the project. The film is produced under the banners RK Films and Sigdha Creations, with Dr. Pitani Ramakrishna Goud serving as producer and director, while BS Reddy is presenting the film.

Kiran plays the lead role, with Dhee fame Aqsa Khan and Alekhya Reddy as the female leads. Tulasi, Anusha, Keerthana, Pravallika and Rohit Sharma appear in prominent supporting roles. Music for the film is composed by Raju Kiran, with editing handled by Meghana Srinu.

The launch event was attended by several industry personalities, including producer Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao and Telugu Film Producers Council secretary Tummala Prasanna Kumar. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Ramakrishna Goud announced that RK Deeksha is planned for a February release. He revealed that the film features a special song dedicated to martyr Murali Naik, adding emotional depth to the narrative.

Aqsa Khan expressed happiness over the positive response to the trailer and songs, while presenter BS Reddy said the film highlights the sacrifices and discipline of Indian soldiers. Chief guest Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao urged audiences to support meaningful small films, expressing confidence in RK Deeksha’s success.