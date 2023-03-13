RRR Actress olivia writes heart felt note on ocassion of oscar win

Olivia, the actress who played one of the female leads in the movie RRR, recently penned a heartfelt note to the entire team of the film for winning oscar. The note expresses her gratitude towards the team for giving her the opportunity to work on such a magnificent project.

In her note, Olivia thanked director S.S. Rajamouli for his guidance and for believing in her abilities as an actress. She also expressed her appreciation towards her co-stars, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, for their support and for making her feel comfortable on set. Olivia went on to praise the entire crew for their hard work and dedication, stating that they made the filming process a memorable experience.