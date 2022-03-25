RRR: Critics Just Rate It Terrific

It is all known that Tollywood's ace filmmaker's dream project RRR is released today in the theatres. From the special morning show itself, all the movie buffs and the fans of Junior NTR and Ram Charan rushed to the theatres to watch the movie. Thus, there is a complete positive buzz around the movie and the promotions also created an impact on the first day collections. Off late, even Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh also dropped his review and stated it as terrific…



#OneWordReview…

#RRR: TERRRIFIC.

#SSRajamouli gets it right yet again… #RRR is a big screen spectacle that blends adrenaline pumping moments, emotions and patriotism magnificently… #RRR has the power and potential to emerge a MASSIVE SUCCESS. #RRRReview

If you thought #Baahubali was a fluke, #Baahubali2 benefitted largely due to the hype and #RRR would pale in comparison, you're wrong… #SSRajamouli delivers a smart, enthralling and entertaining film that keeps you hooked, despite its marathon run time. #RRRReview

Emotions have always been the mainstay of #SSRajamouli's films, #RRR is no exception… Also, the outstanding action pieces and high-octane drama fit seamlessly in the narrative… However, it's the emotional undercurrent that acts as a hook and lingers in your memory. #RRRReview

#RRR rests on #JrNTR and #RamCharan's brawny shoulders… #JrNTR is exceptional, pitches a sterling act that doesn't miss a beat. He gives #RRR the much-needed power… #RamCharan is fantastic. Electrifying in dramatic and action moments. Winsome act adds weightage. #RRRReview

#AliaBhatt doesn't get much scope, while #AjayDevgn appears in a well-written cameo… #RayStevenson [#Scott] and #AlisonDoody [#LadyScott] are effective as the antagonists… VFX [V Srinivas Mohan] and cinematography [KK Senthil Kumar] merit a strong mention. #RRRReview.

Lastly, you are left awestruck by #JrNTR and #RamCharan's dancing skills in #NaachoNaacho in #RRR. The choreography of this song deserves distinction marks… Any hiccups? The pace slows down slightly in the second hour, but the finale is. #RRRReview".

Speaking about the movie, RRR is directed SS Rajamouli and is produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner. This movie has Junior NTR and Ram Charan Tej in the lead roles. Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the lead actresses! Bollywood star actor Ajay Devgn is essaying a cameo role and will be seen as a freedom fighter! Shriya Saran will be seen as his wife while Samuthrakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Rajeev Kanakala, Rahul Ramakrishna and Edward Sonnenblick and Spandan Chaturvedi are roped in to play the prominent characters.