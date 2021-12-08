RRR: Here Comes The Teaser Of Junior NTR Aka Komaram Bheem From 'RRR' Movie

As it is known that the trailer of Tollywood's most awaited movie 'RRR' is going to be unveiled tomorrow, the makers are keeping up the excitement by unveiling the teasers and character posters of the lead actors from the movie. Yesterday, Junior NTR aka Komaram Bheem unveiled the teaser of Alluri Sita Ramaraju and today, Charan took to his Twitter page to release the teaser of Komaram Bheem…

In this teaser, Junior NTR is seen riding bike in the dense forest and then he is seen in a river. The amazing BGM and picturesque forest also made the teaser worth watching!

This is the character poster of Komaram Bheem… He is seen in pain and tied –up in the forest. His intense looks and dense forest upped the expectations on the movie.

We all need to wait for one more day to witness the trailer… Meanwhile, the makers also unveiled Alia Bhatt's BTS video and showcased how she transformed herself from Alia to Sita and surprised all the fans of Alia Bhatt… She looked amazing in the video and made us go aww with her ultimate transformation! She also mesmerised all and sundry with all her traditional village girl appeal!

Speaking about the movie, RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli and has Junior NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. They are essaying the characters of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sita Ramaraju. Olivia Morris will be seen as NTR's love interest while Alia Bhatt is essaying the role of Sita. Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran are the important part of the movie as Ajay sacrifices his life and family for the country in this movie. Even Samuthrakani, Alison Doody, Shriya Saran, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Ray Stevenson and Spandan are roped in to play the important roles.

RRR is produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner and has music by MM Keeravani. It will hit the big screens on 7th January, 2022 just a couple of days ahead of the Sankranthi festival!