'RRR' locks lengthy run-time?

In an interesting development of sorts, Rajamouli has locked a lengthy run-time for his upcoming magnum opus creation, "RRR." The final run-time for "RRR" has been locked at 180 minutes, which is slightly on the higher side.



For those who don't already know, Rajamouli's films often tend to have a run-time of around 160-170 minutes. Moreover, "RRR" is a tale of two legendary freedom fighters and their fictional journey. It would require a great bit of detailing for the same. So, RRR's lengthy run-time is understandable.

From what we have heard, "RRR" will be more of a visual spectacle, and it will be high on high-octane VFX shots. The companionship between Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be one of the major highlights.

"RRR" is all set to hit the silver screens on the 7th of January next year, just ahead of the Sankranthi season. The promotional campaigns will be commencing very soon.