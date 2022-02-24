RRR makers all set for second phase of promotions

The second phase of promotions for S.S. Rajamouli's much-awaited magnum opus 'RRR' will kick off soon. As per reports, the producers of 'RRR' have made plans to resume the promotions, as the release date of the Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer is approaching on March 25.

Apparently, Rajamouli and his team, along with actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia Bhatt will start promoting the movie from March 1. A big event is being planned in Dubai for the same. Apart from the events, the team will be interacting with the media and the public during their visits to important cities.

Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Rajamouli had earlier promoted the film big time in December 2021 and January hoping that the film would release on January 7, as planned. As a result of the third wave of Covid along with the shutting down of theatres in states such as Maharashtra and Delhi, along with night curfews, and other adversaries, the film was postponed.

Now that 'RRR' will hit the screens on March 25, the team will promote the movie yet again.