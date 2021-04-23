RRR: Makers can't afford a postponement!

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan and Young Tiger Jr NTR are currently working on the prestigious project titled RRR. Rajamouli is the director of the movie. The film unit announced that the movie will hit the screens on October 13th, 2021. However, the makers are yet to complete the shoot and there are reports about the film's postponement.

The film unit is extremely happy with the way the film shaped up so far. Rajamouli is already occupied with the post-production works and is also waiting for the right time to finish the shoot. The director is not thinking about postponing the film since he also knows that they can't afford another postponement. The film was postponed thrice already.

The producers and distributors already hinted the director that he should be ready to finish the film's shoot whenever the situations are favourable. Rajamouli also wants to move on to another film by finishing the project soon!