RRR Postponed to October 2020?

According to the latest reports from Bollywood, Rajamouli's next film RRR might get postponed from Summer to October this year. Popular trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter profile to confirm the same. He posted, "#Xclusiv: Guess this one... The big film - being directed by the #Blockbuster director from South India - will have a new release date... According to sources, the biggie will now release in Oct 2020."

Since Dussehra Navratri begins Friday, October 16 and Vijaya Dashami falls on Sunday, October 25, the makers might pick it as the release day. Also, there is no other big Hindi or Tamil film planned at that time.

This certainly will be an ideal date but the team will go with Oct 2 considering their pre-independence subject! However, a final confirmation is awaited from the film unit.