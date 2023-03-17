RRR Singer Apologizes to Over-Enthusiastic Fans Despite Making India Proud at Oscars

Tollywood's playback singer Kaala Bhairava recently performed the global chartbuster "Naatu Naatu" from the Oscar-winning movie RRR live on stage at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, making the entire country proud. Despite receiving global acclaim, the young singer and music composer faced criticism from some overenthusiastic fans.

Taking to Twitter, Kaala Bhairava expressed his gratitude towards RRR's Director SS Rajamouli, his father, and the film's Music Composer MM Keeravani, Naatu Naatu Choreographer Prem Rakshit, Karthikeya, his mother, RRR's Line Producer Sri Valli, and aunt and Costume Designer Rama Rajamouli for giving him the opportunity to be a part of RRR.

However, Kaala Bhairava faced backlash for not mentioning RRR heroes NTR and Ram Charan's names. In response, he apologized and clarified that he had no intention of leaving out their contributions to the success of Naatu Naatu and RRR. He explained that he was only thanking those who helped him get the opportunity to perform at the Academy Awards and expressed remorse for any confusion caused by his words.