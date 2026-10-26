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Ruhani Sharma introduced as Bijili in Dq’s ‘Aakasamlo Oka Tara’
In Short
The poster shows Ruhani in a traditional look wearing a maroon print top and a tiny bindi. She is seated by the window looking deep in thought creating a very cozy feel with the soft lighting. Bijili is a surprising catalyst that will bring some warmth, surprise and spontaneity to everyone in her life.
The makers of Aakasamlo Oka Tara have shared the first look poster of Ruhani Sharma as the character named Bijili in the upcoming emotional drama that stars Dulquer Salmaan. It is directed by Pavan Sadineni and the movie will release in theatres across India on November 20, 2026.
The poster shows Ruhani in a traditional look wearing a maroon print top and a tiny bindi. She is seated by the window looking deep in thought creating a very cozy feel with the soft lighting. Bijili is a surprising catalyst that will bring some warmth, surprise and spontaneity to everyone in her life.
Produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam under the banners of Geetha Arts, Swapna Cinema and Lightbox Media, the film will mark Satvika Veeravalli’s debut as the heroine. Shruti Haasan has a prominent role in this film too.The newly released teaser gives us a peek into the story of an ambitious village girl chasing her dreams with the help of the male lead.
The film will be shot by Sujith Sarang with GV Prakash Kumar composing the soundtrack while Shwetha Sabu Cyril is handling the production design. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.
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