Live
- Number of Kisan Credit Cards rises to 7.5 crore, loans jump to Rs 9.81 lakh crore
- Champions League: Man City vs Real Madrid headline exciting Round of 32 draw
- Malayalam Author KR Meera Stirs Debate With Criticism Of Congress's Gandhian Legacy
- PM Modi Criticizes Congress Over Controversial Remarks About President Murmu's Parliament Address
- Olympique Lyonnais appoint Paulo Fonseca as head coach till 2027
- Rukmini’s striking fashion makes her one to watch
- RP Patnaik’s thriller ‘Coffee With A Killer’ starts streaming
- Jeeva, Arjun Sarja’s ‘Agathya’ gets postponed to Feb 28
- ‘Oho Rathamma’ from ‘Laila’ brings high energy
- Sensex, Nifty surge as markets cheer Economic Survey ahead of Budget
Just In
Rukmini’s striking fashion makes her one to watch
Rukmini Vasanth, who won over audiences with her standout performance in the Kannada blockbuster Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, is now making waves in Tollywood.
Rukmini Vasanth, who won over audiences with her standout performance in the Kannada blockbuster Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, is now making waves in Tollywood. Recently, the actress set social media ablaze with her stunning new look, proving once again why she’s a true fashion icon.
Dressed in a striking blue one-shoulder cutout dress with a daring thigh-high slit, Rukmini exuded effortless glamour and confidence. The bold yet elegant ensemble highlighted her flawless styling and complemented her captivating aura, leaving fans and fashion enthusiasts in awe of her impeccable sense of style.
On the professional front, Rukmini is gearing up for her highly anticipated role in NTR 31, alongside Jr. NTR. With her growing popularity and undeniable talent, fans are eagerly awaiting her next big-screen appearance, confident she’ll continue to make waves in the industry.