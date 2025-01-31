Rukmini’s striking fashion makes her one to watch

Rukmini Vasanth, who won over audiences with her standout performance in the Kannada blockbuster Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, is now making waves in Tollywood. Recently, the actress set social media ablaze with her stunning new look, proving once again why she’s a true fashion icon.

Dressed in a striking blue one-shoulder cutout dress with a daring thigh-high slit, Rukmini exuded effortless glamour and confidence. The bold yet elegant ensemble highlighted her flawless styling and complemented her captivating aura, leaving fans and fashion enthusiasts in awe of her impeccable sense of style.

On the professional front, Rukmini is gearing up for her highly anticipated role in NTR 31, alongside Jr. NTR. With her growing popularity and undeniable talent, fans are eagerly awaiting her next big-screen appearance, confident she’ll continue to make waves in the industry.