‘Rules Ranjann’ trailer guarantees a laughathon in theatres

Kiran Abbavaram, who has scored hits like “Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru,” “SR Kalyana Mandapam,” “Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha,” is joining forces with “DJ Tillu” fame Neha Sshetty for an out and out entertainer “Rules Ranjann.” The film is directed by Rathinam Krishna, who’d helmed “Nee Manasu Naaku Telusu,” “Oxygen” earlier. The laugh riot is all set to hit screens on September 28.

“Rules Ranjann” is produced by Divyang Lavania, Murali Krishnaa Vemuri under Star Light Entertainment and presented by AM Rathnam. An impressive trailer is exactly what the team needed to sustain the buzz surrounding the film and the makers have done everything to grab the eyeballs of audiences through a funny glimpse with catchy dialogues, upbeat music and quirky treatment.

The trailer commences with a father claiming that he would use alcohol to console his son and asks the latter his preference (who responds with beer). The protagonist Manoranjan, a software employee, is introduced as someone who’s a stickler for rules and leads an orthodox life. There’s a funny sequence around his male friends appearing like pregnant women after marriage.

With arrival of his past acquaintance Sana in Manoranjan’s life, the latter’s existence takes a drastic turn, transforming him from “Rules Ranjann” to Pub Ranjan; he constantly boozes around with her. Their relationship progresses but Manoranjan is confused. A marriage sequence comes with a reference to Neha Sshetty’s act as Radhika in “DJ Tillu” too.

Manoranjan’s friends advise him to go slow with his relationship and ‘compromise’ when necessary. How will he get past the roadblocks in his life? How will he transform from a geek to a flamboyant youngster? Rules Ranjann promises to be a laugh riot in theatres with whacky scenarios, superb writing, Kiran Abbavaram-Neha Shetty’s terrific chemistry and catchy music.

Kiran Abbavaram’s relatable boy-next-door act, Neha Shetty’s screen presence, the screenplay and the unique exploration of the Mumbai backdrop piques the curiosity of viewers. While offering a peek into the film’s fun quotient, the makers of Rules Ranjann have kept the plot under wraps. The entertainer has all the ingredients to please audiences from 6 to 60, going by the trailer.

The supporting cast comprises Vennela Kishore, Hyper Aadi, Viva Harsha, Nellore Sudarshan, Subbaraju, Ajay, Goparaju Ramana, Annu Kapoor, Siddharth Sen, Atul Parchure, Vijay Patkar, Makarand Deshpande, Abhimanyu Singh and Gulshan Pandey.

https://youtu.be/geMeu8oi_OQ?si=5pZQEojEL0ccTH4-