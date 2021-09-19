Saaho director to work with this mega hero?

One of the leading production houses in Tollywood UV Creations has been busy with a bunch of interesting projects in its pipeline. They have already locked Megastar Chiranjeevi for another project under the direction of Maruti.



The makers are planning to announce the film very soon. According to the buzz, the production house will join hands with Mega power star Ram Charan for their next and have initiated talks with Sujeet of Saaho fame to wield the megaphone for this project.



If Charan likes the story narrated by Sujeet, we can expect that the project will get materialized very soon. Ram Charan will wrap up his portions for RRR and will focus on finishing Acharya soon, before joining the shoot of his 15th film, under Shankar's direction.



The official confirmation on the new film will be out soon.

