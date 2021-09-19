  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Saaho director to work with this mega hero?

Sujeet
x

Sujeet

Highlights

One of the leading production houses in Tollywood UV Creations has been busy with a bunch of interesting projects in its pipeline

One of the leading production houses in Tollywood UV Creations has been busy with a bunch of interesting projects in its pipeline. They have already locked Megastar Chiranjeevi for another project under the direction of Maruti.

The makers are planning to announce the film very soon. According to the buzz, the production house will join hands with Mega power star Ram Charan for their next and have initiated talks with Sujeet of Saaho fame to wield the megaphone for this project.

If Charan likes the story narrated by Sujeet, we can expect that the project will get materialized very soon. Ram Charan will wrap up his portions for RRR and will focus on finishing Acharya soon, before joining the shoot of his 15th film, under Shankar's direction.

The official confirmation on the new film will be out soon.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X