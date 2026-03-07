Saailu Kampati gets major recognition

Debutant filmmaker Saailu Kampati has emerged as one of the biggest winners at the Gaddar Film Awards 2026, after bagging the Best Director award for his debut film Raju Weds Rambai. The awards were recently announced by the Government of Telangana.

Saailu, who hails from a humble background in Telangana and has no formal training in filmmaking, made a remarkable entry into the film industry with his debut project. After facing difficulties in finding a producer, the director eventually received support from filmmaker Venu Udugula. With backing from ETV Win, the film was produced on a modest budget.

Upon its release, Raju Weds Rambai received a positive response from audiences, particularly for its gripping climax. The film went on to achieve both critical appreciation and box office success.

Apart from Saailu’s Best Director award, the film also won several other honours at the ceremony, including Best Film, Best Actor (Jury) for Chaitanya Jonnalagadda, and Best Male Playback Singer for Anurag Kulkarni for the song “Rambai Nee Meeda.” With this major recognition, Saailu Kampati has quickly become a promising new voice in Telugu cinema.