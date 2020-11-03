Sai Dharam Tej waiting for theatres reopening!

Mega Supreme hero Sai Dharam Tej and Nabha Natesh played the lead roles in the upcoming Telugu film Solo Brathuke So Better . The film unit wrapped up the censor formalities and the censor board awarded the film with U certificate. A new director Subbu is making his debut as a director with the movie. The film also marks the reunion of Zee group into the distribution business. The film unit is happy to prepare the film for a release in theatres.

As per the reports, the film will have a grand release on Dece,ber 18th. The film unit finalized the date but are waiting for the right time to make the official announcement.

But, there is no news on the reopening of the theatres. Although the government of India has given the guidelines for the reopening of theatres, the government of Telangana did not reveal anything. The distributors are also silent on the same. Most likely, an announcement will come up soon.

Thaman is the music director of the movie. BVSN Prasad is the producer of the film under SVCC banner.