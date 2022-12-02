Sai Dharam Tej’s 16th Movie Gets Officially Launched Today

Tollywood's young actor Sai Dharam Tej was last seen in the political and social drama Republic movie. Since then all his fans are awaiting for his next movie announcement. A few days back he announced his 15th movie and off late, he officially launched his 16th movie and teamed up with the young director Jayanth for a powerful subject. The pooja ceremony and was attended by the crew members and it was held in Hyderabad today.



Even Sai Dharam Tej also shared the launch event pics and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the pics, the makers also wrote, 'Here's another beautiful start with our favourite Supreme Hero @IamSaiDharamTej #SDT16 launched formally with Pooja Ceremony. Directed by @DirJayanth @BvsnP #Bapineedu @SVCCofficial Shoot begins soon."

Sai Dharam Tej is seen clapping the board and also posed with the director and producer with the whole team. He looked all happy and sported in a classy blue shirt!

Here are the few crew details of the movie:

SDT 16 will be directed by Jayanth and will be produced by BVSN Prasad under the SVCC banner.

Well, a few days back Sai Dharam Tej also announced his 15th movie and joined hands with Karthik Dandu for a mysterious thriller. It is also being produced by BVSN Prasad itself under his home banner.

BIG DAY!!!

Elated at this auspicious start & this day is a long wait.

Can't wait to start working with my Supreme @IamSaiDharamtej 🤗

Thank you @BvsnP garu @dvlns garu for giving this opportunity & @bkrsatish garu for all ur support & efforts for making this moment happen #SDT16 pic.twitter.com/634H7Y4kKY — Jayanth Panuganti (@DirJayanth) December 2, 2022

Director Jayanth is also happy teaming up with Mega hero and expressed his happiness through this tweet...

