Sai Dharam Tej's next gets an interesting title, Bhagavdgeetha Sakshiga

Tollywood: Young mega hero Sai Dharam Tej is currently busy working on an interesting film, under the direction of Deva Katta now. Meanwhile, a news report is doing rounds that a new director Gopal impressed Sai Dharam Tej with a subject called Bhagavdgeetha Sakshiga. As per the buzz, the film will come under Tagore Madhu production and Chiranjeevi too liked the script.

Chiranjeevi too heard the story and hence suggested few changes to it. Now, the director made the changes and the actor also gave his go-ahead for the movie. The title itself is interesting and creating a lot of buzz in the movie industry.

With Deva Katta's movie taking some time to hit the floors, the movie might hit the floors soon. An official announcement on the same is going to come out soon.