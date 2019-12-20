Sai Dharam Tej's Prati Roju Pandage Movie Twitter Review
Prathi Roju Pandage is the first movie from Maruthi Dasari and Sai Tej, combination. Both of them looked so comfortable that the hero and director...
Prathi Roju Pandage is the first movie from Maruthi Dasari and Sai Tej, combination. Both of them looked so comfortable that the hero and director promised to do many more films in future.
If this film works, they may become the best of combinations that Mega Fans will wait for as well. Movie is about an old man who is lonely in his home village. He is diagnosed with cancer all of a sudden and his grandson, tries to celebrate each and every day of his life.
Sai Tej is playing grandson and Satyaraj is playing the old man. Rao Ramesh is playing father of Sai Tej, who thinks more about his money than his father, on death bed.
Raashi Khanna is playing Tik Tok Celebrity, Angel Arna. Here are the first impressions of the audiences who caught early shows on social media, especially Twitter.
Live Updates
- 20 Dec 2019 4:00 AM GMT
#PratiRojuPandaage good 1st half..though has some comedy sodi 2nd half— Winter (@superrbowl) December 20, 2019
- 20 Dec 2019 4:00 AM GMT
Routine but good first half.. few comedy and emotional scenes worked out well.. angel aarna character 👌...songs and bgm 👍 #PratiRojuPandaage— Raviteja (@ravi_teja_0519) December 19, 2019
- 20 Dec 2019 3:59 AM GMT
>> Entertaining 1st half— Lab Reports (@Inside_Infos) December 19, 2019
>> Sentimental 2nd half
>> Box office success depends on family crowd
>> #PratiRojuPandaage
- 20 Dec 2019 3:58 AM GMT
#PratiRojuPandaage - (2.25/5) Insipid 2nd half..!— KARTHIK (@HeIsKARTHIK) December 19, 2019
Though the 1st half of the film is decent with few hilarious n emotional scenes, it's the 2nd half in which the graph gradually decreases making it too DULL.
All in all, the movie has only a few PANDAAGA moments..! 👎 pic.twitter.com/yaXa2c1RB0
- 20 Dec 2019 3:57 AM GMT
#PrathiRojuPandaage -“An Below average,Forced Emotional Movie”— PaniPuri (@THEPANIPURI) December 19, 2019
Positives:
👉#SaiDharamTej
Negatives:
👉Forced Emotion Content
👉Few Lags
👉Dragged Second Half#RaashiKhanna #PrathiRojuPandaage
- 20 Dec 2019 3:57 AM GMT
#PrathiRojuPandaage Movie Review - Average Treat#SaiDharamTej is Good , Decent Comedy , Rao Ramesh is hilarious , okay 1st half— Weekend Review (@cinema_radar) December 20, 2019
Forced Emotions , 2nd half👎 , Preachy#PRP Works On Comedy
Overall An Average Family Entertainer - 2.75/5#PrathiRojuPandage #RaashiKhanna pic.twitter.com/Wy4RWGafZL