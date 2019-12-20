Sai Dharam Tej's Prati Roju Pandage Movie Twitter Review

Prathi Roju Pandage is the first movie from Maruthi Dasari and Sai Tej, combination. Both of them looked so comfortable that the hero and director promised to do many more films in future.

If this film works, they may become the best of combinations that Mega Fans will wait for as well. Movie is about an old man who is lonely in his home village. He is diagnosed with cancer all of a sudden and his grandson, tries to celebrate each and every day of his life.

Sai Tej is playing grandson and Satyaraj is playing the old man. Rao Ramesh is playing father of Sai Tej, who thinks more about his money than his father, on death bed.

Raashi Khanna is playing Tik Tok Celebrity, Angel Arna. Here are the first impressions of the audiences who caught early shows on social media, especially Twitter.