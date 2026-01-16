Sai Durgha Tej’s rustic power

Mega Supreme Hero Sai Durgha Tej ignites Sankranti celebrations with a stunning new poster from his ambitious pan-India period action drama ‘Sambarala Yetigattu’ (SYG), directed by Rohith KP and produced by K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy under PrimeShow Entertainment—the banner behind the blockbuster HanuMan. This big-budget spectacle blends raw rustic roots with dark, intense mythic action, and the latest reveal showcases SDT in a never-before-seen village avatar that promises goosebumps and grounded ferocity.

The poster showcases Sai Durgha Tej in an earthy, completely rooted village look. Wearing a grey shirt and traditional panche kattu, SDT is seen walking barefoot through a rural backdrop, gently guiding a majestic white bull. His thick beard, intense eyes, and subtle smile capture both grit and warmth, adding layers to his rustic transformation.

The actor has visibly reshaped his physique and body language to portray a man deeply tied to the soil and the conflicts brewing within his world. He will be seen performing several fierce, physically demanding action sequences in the film.

Earlier, the "Asura Aagamana" glimpse released on his birthday received phenomenal appreciation for its dark mood, emotionally charged visuals, and the mythic tone it hinted at. While that glimpse showcased the violent storm of ‘SYG’’s narrative, the Sankranti poster introduces the calm before the chaos.

With Vetrivel Palanisamy’s gritty cinematography, B Ajaneesh Loknath’s immersive score, and PrimeShow Entertainment’s uncompromised production values, ‘Sambarala Yetigattu’ is shaping up to be a strong mix of rooted emotion and large-scale action.