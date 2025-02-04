Sai Ram Shankar’s looks confident with ‘Oka Pathakam Prakaram’

Sai Ram Shankar, the younger brother of director Puri Jagannadh, is all set to star in a gripping suspense thriller, Oka Pathakam Prakaram. Directed by Malayalam filmmaker Vinod Kumar Vijayan, the film will hit theaters on February 7. Produced by Garlapati Ramesh and Vinod Kumar Vijayan, the movie is set for a grand release across both Telugu states under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Films.

In an exclusive interview, Sai Ram Shankar shared insights about the film and its unique promotional strategy. He revealed that the audience will be challenged to identify the villain by the interval, with a ₹10,000 prize for those who guess correctly. The film has generated significant buzz with this intriguing concept.

The title Oka Pathakam Prakaram refers to a criminal strategy, as each character in the film has their own hidden agenda. Sai Ram Shankar plays a criminal lawyer, and his character has multiple shades, which keep the audience guessing throughout the movie. He underwent extensive training for the role, which adds depth to his performance.

Shankar spoke highly of director Vinod Kumar Vijayan, praising his vast experience in Malayalam cinema. The director has worked with industry legends like Fahadh Faasil and Mammootty and has brought a fresh perspective to Telugu filmmaking. The film also stars Shruti Sodhi, Ashima Narwal, and Samuthirakani in key roles, adding to its diverse appeal.

With intense action sequences choreographed by Tamil stunt master Delhi Babu, Oka Pathakam Prakaram promises a thrilling cinematic experience. Sai Ram Shankar also mentioned his upcoming projects, including a mythological web series and a film titled Resound. The movie is currently releasing only in Telugu, with plans for other language releases in the future.