Saikumar to stun audiences in ‘Pranayagodari’

Renowned for his ability to breathe life into any role, Dialogue King Saikumar is set to surprise audiences with another ferocious character. In the upcoming film 'Pranayagodari', Saikumar will be seen in the powerful role of Pedakapu. Directed by PL Vignesh, the film features actor Sadan, from the family of famous comedian Ali, in the lead role, with Priyanka Prasad as the heroine and Sunil Ravinuthala in a crucial role.

The film is being prestigiously produced by Paramalla Lingaiah under the PLV Creations banner. On Friday, Telangana MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy unveiled the first look poster of Saikumar's character.

At the event, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy expressed his congratulations to Parumalla Lingaiah, a native of Munugode, for producing 'Pranayagodari'. He extended his support, wishing Lingaiah a successful future in the film industry and expressing hope for the film's success. "Lingaiah will always have my support," said Reddy. "I hope that 'Pranayagodari' will be a big success and that he will produce more films like this in the future."

The film's makers conveyed their gratitude to MLA Rajagopal Reddy for his support and appreciation. They emphasized that 'Pranayagodari' is crafted as a feel-good entertainer with elements that cater to all sections of the audience. The film promises a new cinematic experience, with scenes shot in the natural locations of Godavari, highlighting the region's beauty and the lifestyle of its people. "We are confident that the audience looking for something new will definitely like our film," said the makers, adding that the release date will be announced soon.

In the first look poster, Saikumar is seen in traditional attire, sporting a mustache, with a Rudrakshamala around his neck, a bracelet on his hand, and a cigar. The powerful imagery suggests a formidable character, building anticipation for his performance in 'Pranayagodari'.