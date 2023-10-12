Live
‘Saindhav’ to make noise with teaser on Oct 16
As recently announced by the makers, Victory Venkatesh’s upcoming Pan India film “Saindhav” under the direction of Sailesh Kolanu of “HITverse” fame will hit the screens for Sankranthi on January 13th. The movie produced grandly by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Niharika Entertainment concluded with its shooting part and the post-production works are in full swing.
The movie will have its teaser to be unveiled on October 16th, as officially proclaimed by the team. The excitement is escalating on the film promises to be a cinematic spectacle with the presence of a stellar cast that includes Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, Baby Sara, and Jayaprakash.
The previously released glimpse of the movie introduced all the lead characters. The teaser will give the viewers insight into the world of “Saindhav.” Santosh Narayanan who is one of the most sought-after composers scores the music, while S Manikandan cranks the camera. Garry BH is the editor and Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Kishore Thallur is the co-producer.