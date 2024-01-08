‘Saindhav’ will be like a festival: Venkatesh at film’s pre-release event

In the grand pre-release event held in Vizag for the much-anticipated pan-India movie "Saindhav," marking Victory Venkatesh's 75th milestone, the excitement was palpable. Directed by the talented Shailesh Kolanu and produced ambitiously by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainment, the film is set to release on January 13, aligning with the festive occasion of Sankranthi.

Venkatesh, expressing his deep connection with Vizag since his first film, conveyed his gratitude to the fans and audience for their unwavering support. He shared insights about the making of "Saindhav," highlighting it as a new age action and emotional entertainer designed for family audiences. The Megastar praised the director, Shailesh Kolanu, and the entire team for their hard work and dedication, promising a festival-like experience for the audience on January 13.

Director Shailesh Kolanu expressed his joy at the opportunity to shoot in Vizag, recalling the success of his previous film "HIT." He described "Saindhav" as a beautiful movie with excellent drama, showcasing Venkatesh in a unique way. Shailesh expressed gratitude for the chance to direct Venkatesh's 75th film, stating that the entire team, including costume designer Neeraja Kona, art director Avinas Kolla, editor Gary, DOP Manikandan, and music director Santhosh Narayan, contributed outstanding work. He emphasized the impactful performances of Ruhani Sharma, Arya, Andrea, Shraddha, and the introduction of Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Telugu.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, excited to be part of the project, praised Venkatesh's different avatar and expressed gratitude to the director and producer Venkat for the opportunity. Shraddha Srinath and Ruhani Sharma also shared their excitement, considering it a privilege to be part of Venkatesh's 75th film. They thanked the entire team and encouraged the audience to watch and enjoy the movie on January 13.

Producer Venkat Boinapalli extended his thanks to everyone who worked on the film, acknowledging the hard work put in by the team. He expressed his joy at producing Venkatesh's 75th milestone film and credited director Shailesh Kolanu for his dedication to the project. The producer appreciated the contribution of the entire team, including the art director, editor, and director of photography, in making "Saindhav" a memorable project.