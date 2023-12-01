Live
‘Salaaar: Part 1-Ceasefire’ trailer review: Massy
The long-awaited trailer of “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” has been released on Friday at 7:19 pm. Starring Prabhas in the lead role, the Prashanth Neel directorial is an action-packed drama which has been in the making for over two years now.
The teaser of “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” gave a sneak peek into Salaar’s world. Now, the trailer has arrived with a whole lot of thrill, action, and rage. Giving a wider glimpse into the action-studded world of Prashanth Neel, the trailer has truly surpassed way beyond what we as an audience have ever imagined. The trailer presented Prabhas back in what he was always known for, action and massiness. The trailer promises that the film is going to be the massiest film of the year.
The trailer is a testament to a kind of cinematic spectacle that comes out when the biggest action director Prashanth Neel and the biggest action superstar Prabhas come together. Hombale Films is bankrolling this action entertainer. The film will hit theaters on December 22, 2023.