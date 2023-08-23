‘Salaar’ gets a massive start in US presales

“Salaar” is the most anticipated Tollywood movie in recent times. It stars Prabhas and Sruthi Haasan in the lead roles and is directed by Prashanth Neel, who gained fame from “KGF.” The film features other notable actors like JagapathiBabu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tinnu Anand, Eeshwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy.

The US distributors of “Salaar” announced that bookings would start on August 25, 2023. However, they opened bookings on Monday itself, catching many off guard. Although full booking availability in the USA has yet to be out, the initial response has been incredible. Bookings are going fast; the movie has already made $100K from presales.

Vijay Kiragandur produced the movie under Hombale Films, and the music was composed by Ravi Basrur. The pan-Indian flick will be released in theaters worldwide on September 28, 2023.