‘Salaar’ team invites for fan-made videos, designs; gets tremendous response

The stage is all set for the grand launch of the highly-anticipated teaser for Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s pan-India gangster drama, “Salaar.” The power-packed teaser will be released on July 6th at 5:12 am. Prabhas fans are waiting excitedly to witness their favorite hero in his most violent avatar till date.
Last night, after the teaser launch announcement, “Salaar” team took to its official Twitter handle and invited all the fans and designers to come up with unique and stunning promo designs and video edits, capturing the essence of the most violent man and building anticipation. The team also promised that one design that catches Salaar Team’s eye will have a chance to be featured on @SalaarTheSaga official handle.
Soon, hundreds of fans and design enthusiasts unleashed their creativity and flooded Salaar The Saga’s Twitter page with their designs ranging from striking posters to impressive video edits.