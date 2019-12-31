Trending :
"Samajavaragamana " Video Song From 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' Is Out

The song of the year ‘Samajavaragamana…” has set a trend and is still making all the music buffs hum this song all the day…

Stylish star's next movie 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' is the most awaited Pongal release. Directed by Trivikram, this movie has Pooja Hegde as the female lead and Thaman as music director. All the combinations, being perfectly balanced, there is no doubt that this movie turns into one of the biggest blockbusters of Bunny's career.

Slated for Pongal release, the makers are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to promotions. After releasing the lyrical videos of songs "Butta Bomma…", "Samajavaragamana…" and "Oh My Daddy…" now it's the turn of video songs.

On the last day of the year 2019, the video of the song "Samajavaragamana…" is dropped by S S Thaman… Have a look!


Holding ace actors from Tollywood like Tabu, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaram, Vennala Kishore, Navdeep and Brahmaji as lead cast, this movie stood as one of the biggest musical hits of 2019. Editing is done by Navin Nooli and cinematography is handled by P. S . Vinod. Allu Arjun's home banner Geetha Arts along with Haarika & Hassine Creations banner is also presenting this movie.

