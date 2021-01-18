Tollywood: Samantha Akkineni will remember 2021 for a long time as the year is going to be very special for the actress. As per the reports, Samantha will make her debut in Hindi this year with the web series 'The Family Man 2'. This is the sequel for the super successful series 'The Family Man'. Samantha is very excited to be a part of the project. There are reports that Samantha plays a terrorist in the movie.



The film unit launched a teaser today and at the end of the teaser, there is a shot featuring Samantha. She looks all de-glam and creates an interest around her character. After 'Rangasthalam' we're seeing the actress in a de-glam role. The production unit is planning to release the trailer of the series on 19th January.

The web-series will be streaming on Amazon Prime from February 12th. More details about Samantha's role will be out soon.