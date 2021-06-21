Samantha expanding her business?

Samantha Akkineni who has been focusing on films is also giving equal importance to the web series as well. She also entered the fashion business with her 'Saaki' brand. She is now planning to open new branches of the business in other countries as well. Till now, the Saaki brand is all about apparel.

Now, Sam is going to venture into the jewelry business as well. Saaki is going to launch their jewelry and Samantha has recently signed an agreement with the popular jewelry brand.

With the newly found fame because of 'The Family Man' series, the actress can easily grab everyone's attention by expanding her business into multiple streams. However, Samantha is yet to confirm the same.

On the other hand, Samantha Akkineni is currently enjoying the grand success of her recent web series 'The Family Man Season 2'.