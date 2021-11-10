Samantha gets a rare honour!

Popular actress Samantha announced her separation with Naga Chaitanya recently. After that, she started taking up new films actively. Currently, she is one of the star heroines who is charging a hefty amount as remuneration.



Interestingly, Samantha has clocked a rare honor. Samantha has become the first South Indian actor to get an invite to speak at the prestigious International Film Festival of India (IFFI), organized by the government of India.

The film festival takes place in Goa every year. Samantha is lucky enough to get a chance to be the speaker at this event. Along with her, we will also get to see Manoj Bajpayee, with whom she shared the screen in the most popular web series 'The Family Man'.



The festival begins on 20th November and will take place until 28th November.