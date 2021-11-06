  • Menu
Samantha not a part of Nani's next!

Samantha and Natural Star Nani
Dasara is one of the upcoming films in Telugu. Natural Star Nani is playing the lead role in the film. Set in the rural background of Telangana state, the film will showcase Nani in a rugged avatar. The film unit already confirmed that Keerthy Suresh is playing the female lead in the film.

However, there are a lot of media speculations that Samantha is also a part of the film. However, we came to know that she is not doing the film. Earlier, Samantha and Nani did the films Eega and Ye Maya Chesave.

Samantha is currently busy in setting up her career in the Bollywood film industry. She is not a part of this prestigious film.

Also, there are some speculations that Nithya Menen is in talks for the film. However, the final confirmation on the same is yet to be out.

