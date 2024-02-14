Live
- Skanda Sashti in February 2024: Date, significance, rituals and puja timings
- Power couples whose bond with theatre has only grown stronger with time
- Samantha Ruth Prabhu Ventures into Podcasting, Shares Her Passion for Health and Wellness!
- Telangana: Tension prevails at Assembly media point amid altercation between BRS and people
- Happy Valentine's Day 2024 My Love: Heartfelt Wishes, Quotes, and Messages to Loved Ones
- Valentine’s Day Google Doodle game has a scientific twist
- Indulge in Valentine’s Day Bliss with the Nutritional Delight of Almonds
- Samsung Rumoured to Launch Triple Foldable Phone, Details
- How to Use Google Gemini for Image Generation
- Telangana High Court likely to give verdict on Kodandaram's swearing in as MLC
Just In
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Ventures into Podcasting, Shares Her Passion for Health and Wellness!
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is buzzing with excitement! After a health break, she's back with a brand new health and fitness podcast. Packed with her passion and knowledge, it promises to be both informative and fun for everyone. Fans are thrilled and can't wait to tune in!
Get ready for a new dose of inspiration from Samantha Ruth Prabhu! After a rejuvenating health break, the beloved actress is back with a brand new project that's sure to get your mind buzzing – a health and fitness podcast!
Fueled by her passion for wellness, Samantha is pouring her knowledge and enthusiasm into this exciting venture. She wants to create a podcast that's not just informative but also engaging and enjoyable for everyone, regardless of their fitness level.
Just recently, Samantha shared a sneak peek on Instagram, offering a glimpse into her creative process. The photo radiates her infectious energy as she sits amidst a vibrant setup, surrounded by notebooks overflowing with ideas.
This isn't just a new project; it's a return to her childhood love for learning. As a kid, Samantha devoured books beyond her syllabus, always eager to delve into new subjects. Now, she's channeling that same curiosity and dedication to share her insights on health and fitness with the world.
Fans are already buzzing with excitement! The news of her podcast debut has gone viral, with everyone showering their love and support on Samantha.
Remember, this wasn't an impulsive decision. Last year, Samantha took a well-deserved break from the limelight to prioritize her health after revealing her diagnosis with an autoimmune condition. Her return to work, especially with a project so close to her heart, signifies her resilience and positive outlook.
While we wait for the podcast to launch, the question on everyone's mind is: what about future films? Stay tuned, because with Samantha's talent and dedication, there's no doubt she has exciting projects in store!