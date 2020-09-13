Samantha Says Sorry To Rakul Preet Singh After NCB Denies Preparing Bollywood List

We all know that, Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty is arrested by NCB officials with drug consuming allegations. There was news doing rounds on social media and news that, Rhea has put out 25 Bollywood biggies names and said they consume drugs in the parties. Going further, there was also big breaking news in Bollywood that, Rhea put out Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and designer Simone Khambatta's names and doled out, she and Sushant used to have drugs along with them.

But within a few hours, NCB officials cleared the air and clarified that they didn't prepare any Bollywood list in this case. Thus, Tollywood ace actress Samantha has opened up and said 'Sorry' to Rakul Preet by dropping a post on her Instagram stories.









In this post, Samantha dropped a cool image of Rakul and wrote, "Don't judge a book by its cover. #Sorry Rakul…"

NCB's Deputy Director KPS Malhotra spoke to media and said, "We have not prepared any Bollywood list. The list earlier prepared was of peddlers and traffickers. It's getting confused with Bollywood."

Not only Samantha, even most of the netizens who misunderstood Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh have admitted their mistake and posted 'Sorry' comments on social media.

Rhea Chakraborty who is being screwed in the drug case by NCB is been questioned about all her links with drug peddlers. As Rhea's brother Showik and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda were also arrested, NCB is trying to pull out the Bollywood links with drug mafia.

Let's see how will NCB and CBI dig out the truth!!!