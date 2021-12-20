Samantha shares 'Allu Arjun Appreciation' Post

Samantha earlier acted with Allu Arjun in S/O Satyamurthy as a leading lady. But for the first time, she has sizzled in a special item number in her career. For the film Pushpa, she danced to an amazing tune Oo Antava Oo Antava. The actress seems to have watched the film yesterday and shared an 'Allu Arjun Appreciation' post.

"This is an @alluarjunonline appreciation post! A performance that just keeps you hooked .. every second was 🔥🔥 I am always always inspired when an actor is just so good that it is impossible to look away. @alluarjunonline was that for me in #Pushpa .. from the accent to the one side drooping shoulder and that god damn SWAG …. 🙏🙏🙏 Phew .. absolutely stunning .. truly truly inspired," shared Samantha.

Allu Arjun thanked Samantha by writing, "Thank you for your heart felt compliments dear 🖤 Touched."



