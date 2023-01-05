Samantha Shares The Glimpse Of RR Sessions Of Shaakuntalam And Says, 'Let The Magic Begin'

Shaakuntalam is the most-awaited movie of Samantha… She is essaying the titular role and will be seen as queen Shakuntala in this periodic love tale which has Dev Mohan as King Dushyant. As the movie is scheduled to release in February on the occasion of Valentine's Day, the makers started off digital promotions. Samantha is also actively taking part being an active social media user. Off late, she shared a promo of the RR sessions and showcased the magic of a beautiful glimpse of 'Symphony Orchestra Budapest'.



Along with sharing the video, she also wrote, "Let the magic begin The grandeur gets grander..! #Shaakuntalam RR sessions with Symphony Orchestra Budapest, in Hungary - ".

The video is all beautiful as it showcased how music director Mani Sharma and filmmaker Gunasekhar and working along with 'Symphony Orchestra Budapest' for the RR sessions of the movie. Well, the classy violin BGM sessions are just amazing and they are recorded at Hungary.



Character Introduction of Shaakuntalam movie:

• Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Shakuntala

• Dev Mohan as Dushyanth

• Mohan Babu as Durvasa Maharishi

• Aditi Balan as Anasuya

• Ananya Nagalla as Priyamvada

• Prakash Raj as Kanva Rishi

• Gautami as Gautami

• Madhoo as Menaka

• Kabir Duhan Singh as King Asura

• Allu Arha as Prince Bharata

• Malhottra Shivam as Mahipala

This movie is directed by ace filmmaker Gunasekhar and is bankrolled under his home banner 'Guna Team Works' under the supervision of Neelima Guna in collaboration with Dil Raju's daughter Hanshita Reddy's Dil Raju Productions banner.

Shaakuntalam movie will hit the big screens on 17th February, 2023…