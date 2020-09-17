Samantha's daring decision for her next!

Tollywood: Samantha Akkineni busted all the myths in the movie industry that a married heroine cannot get fame. Samantha is still one of the top heroines in the film industry with interesting projects on hand. She is also making her debut in Bollywood this year, with The Family Man 2 series.

Interestingly, Samantha is now attempting an experiment like that of Anushka Shetty. Like how Anushka Shetty played a mute girl in Nishabdham, Samantha wants to do the same for her next film, under the direction of Ashwin Saravanan.

Ashwin Saravanan earlier directed the movies Mayuri and Game Over. Samantha is very excited about the film which is in discussions since the time she wrapped up the film Oh Baby.

The official announcement of the movie is going to come out soon.