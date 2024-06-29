Live
Samantha’s hat-trick project with B-town directors announced
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the reigning queen of the Hindi web series space, is set to make waves once again. Following her successful stint in The Family Man 2 and her much-anticipated role in Citadel: Honey Bunny, the versatile actress has signed on for another promising project.
Reports reveal that Samantha will star opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in the upcoming action drama web series Raktabeej. Directed by the acclaimed duo Raj and DK, this marks her third collaboration with the directors, following their successful partnership in The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny.
“Raktabeej” is being touted as an exciting addition to Samantha’s burgeoning filmography. The actress, who took a brief hiatus from films due to health issues, is making a strong comeback to the screen. Though she hasn't signed any major film projects recently, her decision to join Raktabeej underscores her continued collaboration with top-tier directors Raj and DK.
Fans are eagerly awaiting more details about Raktabeej, including its release date and the on-screen chemistry between Samantha and Aditya Roy Kapur. Given the track record of Raj and DK, the series is expected to generate significant buzz and excitement.
Samantha is also expanding her horizons beyond acting. She is currently involved in producing Bangaram under her newly established banner, showcasing her versatility and commitment to the entertainment industry.
As Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to carve her niche in the Hindi web series space, her fans and the industry alike are keenly watching her next moves. Raktabeej promises to be a thrilling addition to her repertoire, further cementing her status as a powerhouse performer.