Samantha’s Shaakuntalam New Release Date Is Locked

Shaahkuntalam… This historical love tale of King Dushyant and Shakuntala is a complete emotional drama holding a twist with the curse of Durvasa Maharshi! The movie was actually scheduled to release this month but due to some technical glitches, it got postponed! Now, the makers unveiled the new release date and also came up with an amazing poster that holds the main characters of this movie.



Along with the makers, even the director and lead actor Dev Mohan shared the new release date poster and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, Dev also wrote, "The Love that was forgotten... An unforgettable tale of Love that remains #Shaakuntalam in theatres worldwide on April 14 @Gunasekhar1 @Samanthaprabhu2 #ManiSharma @neelima_guna @GunaaTeamworks @SVC_official @tipsofficial @tipsmusicsouth #ShaakuntalamOnApril14".

The poster showcases Samantha as queen Shakuntala owning a regal look with the queen attire while Dev Mohan aka Dushyant is seen in an intense appeal. Along with them one can also witness Mohan Babu as Durvasa Maharshi, Allu Arha as little Bharata and a few other prominent characters of this movie.

Shaakuntalam movie will now be released on 14th April, 2023 as a summer delight! The earlier released trailer and the lyrical videos raised the expectations a notch higher.

In this trailer, Shakuntala is introduced as the daughter of Menaka and Vishwamitra and will be raised at Tapovan. The mighty king Dushyant reaches tapovan and accidentally meets her. They immediately fall for each other and then exchange their vows. But due to the curse of Durvasa Maharshi Dushyant forgets his past and leaves Shakuntala in the ashram itself. But as Shakuntala turns pregnant, she reaches King Dushyant's kingdom but he refuses to recognise her and also asks her not to blame him. So, she gives birth to their son Bharata at the ashram itself. Even the glimpses of King Dushyant's war with demons also made the trailer worth watching.

This historical love tale is helmed by ace director Gunasekhar and it is bankrolled under his home banner 'Guna Team Works' in collaboration with Dil Raju's daughter Hanshita Reddy's Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner.