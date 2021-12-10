Samantha's Special Song 'Oo Antava..Oo Oo Antava' From Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' Is Out

Tollywood's ace actor Allu Arjun is all set to entertain his fans turning into 'Pushpa Raj' for his next movie 'Pushpa'. As the release date is nearing, the makers are making the netizens stay tuned to their social media pages revealing exciting updates from the movie. We have already witnessed the power-packed trailer and now it's time to shake the legs to Samantha's special song "Oo Antava… Oo Oo Antava…". The lyrical video of this song is shared by the makers on their social media page a couple of minutes ago…

Sharing the lyrical video of this song, they also wrote, "Queen @Samanthaprabhu2's SIZZLING SONG OF THE YEAR #OoAntavaOoOoAntava out Now.

A Rockstar @ThisIsDSP, Sung by #IndravathiChouhan, Lyrics by @boselyricist".

Going with the lyrical video, it is a special number and showcased Samantha in a complete glamorous appeal! She sported in a blue outfit which is accentuated with the mirror work all over! She rocked with her amazing steps and made us shook our legs too. Indravathi Chauhan took the song to the next level with her amazing crooning while Chandrabose are very peppy! As always DSP rocked with his BGM!!!

Speaking about the Pushpa movie, it deals with the red gold aka 'Erra Chandanam' smuggling backdrop and that too in the Seshachalam forest, Andhra Pradesh. Allu Arjun is essaying the role of Pushpa Raj and will be seen as a wood cutter. Rashmika Mandanna will also hold a complete de-glamorous appeal in this movie. Anasuya will be seen as Dakshayani, Sunil will be seen as Mangalam Srinu and Fahadh Faasil is the main antagonist of this movie essaying the role of a Police officer. Even Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Harish Utthaman and Sritej are roped in to play the important characters.

This movie is helmed by ace director Sukumar and is produced by Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under the Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media banners.

As the Pushpa movie will be made in two parts, the first one will be released in the theatres on 17th December 2021!