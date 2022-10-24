Samantha's Yashoda Trailer Will Be Unveiled On This Date

Tollywood's ace actress Samantha is all set to treat her fans and movie buffs with continuous releases in the next couple of months. First, she will hit the screens with the Yashoda movie in November and then the Kushi movie will be released in December and then the Shaakuntalam movie is expected to hit the screens. As the delay in 3D works is pending, the makers of this mythological tale postponed the release date from November… Off late, on the occasion of the Diwali festival, they shared a small glimpse of the Yashoda movie and unveiled the release date of this thriller.

Samantha also shared the trailer launch date glimpse on her Twitter page and treated all her fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, she also wrote, "I'll be seeing you #YashodaTrailer on 27th Oct @ 5.36 PM #YashodaTheMovie @varusarath5 @Iamunnimukundan @harishankaroffi @hareeshnarayan #Manisharma @krishnasivalenk @SrideviMovieOff @PulagamOfficial".

Going with the glimpse, Samantha is seen doling out, "Yashoda evaro telusu kada" along with taking us a fast forward ride of the teaser. The movie will be released on 11th November, 2022…

Going with the earlier released teaser, it all starts with the doctor confirming that Yashoda aka Samantha is pregnant. She congratulates her and also suggests to her some dos and don'ts that should be followed during her pregnancy phase. But unfortunately, Yashoda gets into big trouble and needs to fight herself for life. For example, the doctor suggested not lifting weights, but during her trouble time, it is shown that she is seen lifting some big stone to break something. When the doctor asks her to walk slowly, she is seen running in the forest as some dog is seen barking behind her. So, we need to wait and watch to know about what are the circumstances that force Yashoda to fight for her life.

This movie also has an ensemble cast of Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma besides the lead actress Samantha. Kollywood's ace actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen as 'Madhubala' in this most-awaited movie. This new-age thriller is being directed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan and is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the Sridevi Movies banner. Yashoda movie will be having a new-age plot and is being made in total 5 languages, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Speaking about other projects of Samantha, she is part of Shaakuntalam and Kushi movies in Tollywood. Being a family entertainer, Kushi is being helmed by Shiva Nirvana and it is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. According to the sources, the film is set in the backdrop of Kashmir and Hesham Abdul Wahab will score the tunes for this movie. This movie has an ensemble cast of Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya. This movie is being made at Pan-India level and thus it is being made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. Kushi is expected to hit the theatres on 23rd December, 2022 on the occasion of the Christmas festival!

Sam is also part of Citadel and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love movies.