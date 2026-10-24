Sampoornesh Babu’s Kobbari Matta Will Re-Release On This Date

Tollywood’s popular actor Sampoornesh Babu is basking in the success of his latest movie The Paradise. He bagged a prominent character in this movie and was seen in a full-length role along with the lead actor Nani. Even his complete physical transformation and the de-glamour appeal impressed his fans. The role has once again proved his acting abilities and could open doors to more opportunities.

On the other hand, Sampoornesh Babu’s popular movie Kobbari Matta which entertained his fans in 2019 is all set to re-release in the theatres on 14th November, 2026 on the occasion of Children’s Day. Tollywood’s young actor Kiran Abbavaram shared this big news on social media and treated the netizens.

All The best to Sai Razesh Garu ,Sampoornesh anna and the Entire team of KobbariMatta ❤️ ReReleasing on Nov 14th ☺️ Gang andaritho Velli Enjoy cheyandi 😊 @AmruthaProd @sampoornesh #KobbariMatta https://t.co/J6J7XwIuTj — Kiran Abbavaram (@Kiran_Abbavaram) October 24, 2026

This post reads, “All The best to Sai Razesh Garu, Sampoornesh anna and the Entire team of KobbariMatta ReReleasing on Nov 14th Gang andaritho Velli Enjoy cheyandi”.

It is being re-released by Amrutha Productions banner. Well, Sampoornesh Babu also confirmed the news and thanked Kiran for his support.

Thank you so much @Kiran_Abbavaram Anna, for your love and support ❤️🙏 Let’s all celebrate the madness of #KobbariMatta once again in theatres on November 14th ❤️🔥 — Sampoornesh Babu (@sampoornesh) October 24, 2026

His post reads, “Thank you so much @Kiran_Abbavaram Anna, for your love and support. Let’s all celebrate the madness of #KobbariMatta once again in theatres on November 14th”.

Kobbari Matta is a complete hilarious movie and has:

• Sampoornesh Babu in a triple role as Paparayudu, Pedarayudu, and Androidu (And+Rayudu=Androidu)

• Ishika Singh as Janaki

• Shakeela as Pandu

• Mahesh Kathi as Kamudu

• Gayathri Gupta

This movie was directed and produced by Sai Rajesh Neelam under his home banner Amrutha Productions.