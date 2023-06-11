Samuthirakani reveals an update of ‘BRO;’ teaser to be released soon

Upcoming Telugu film “BRO,” starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, is set to release in theaters on July 28, 2023. Samuthirakani, who recently appeared in Vimanam, is directing this movie.

Samuthirakani recently interacted with media for promoting his latest outing “Vimanam.” There, the actor revealed that the teaser for “Bro” will be released very soon and that dubbing for the second half of the film has begun. He also expressed his desire to direct Pawan Kalyan again if the opportunity arises.

Priya Prakash Varrier, Brahmanandam, Subbaraju, Rohini Molleti, Tanikella Bharani, and others play significant roles in this movie. People Media Factory and Zee Studios are jointly producing the film, which features music composed by Thaman.