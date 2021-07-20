Samuthrakhani to fight with Mahesh Babu in 'SVP'?

The makers of Superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming film, "Sarkaru Vaari Paata", haven't been able to lock the antagonist of the film till now. Initially, there were reports that the makers were planning to rope in Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, followed by reports of Upendra being approached, and then, there were reports that Arjun Sarja would be playing the antagonist.

It was also said that Arjun was even locked for the part, but now, there were speculations going on about the makers having approached Tamil actor Samuthirakani for the role of antagonist role.

Samuthirakani was seen in Allu Arjun's "Ala Vaikuntapuramlo", and Ravi Teja's "Krack" and is also going to be seen in Rajamouli's "RRR".

Official announcement regarding the antagonist role is yet to be revealed. All in all, it is going to be interesting to see who is going to fight with Mahesh in "SVP". The film is being directed by Parasuram of "Geetha Govindam" fame, while Keerthy Suresh is the heroine, and Thaman is scoring music for this commercial entertainer.